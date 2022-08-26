YouTube Music rolls out a Library tab redesign on Android with a focus on making it faster to start playing content. The redesign switches to a list view that immediately shows content instead of requiring users to first select a page. Tapping a song from this view immediately starts radio playback.

Advertisement

YouTube Music Rolls Out ‘Library’ Tab Redesign on Android

Previously, the Library tab started with a “Recent activity” that shows albums, songs, artists, and playlists with large previews that only allow two full items to appear. This is followed by links to pages for Downloads, Playlists, Albums, Songs, Artists, and Subscriptions.

See Also: Mashiro Sakurai initiated a YouTube channel based on game design

You can switch to Downloads, Uploads, and Device files from the top-left corner. When you tap a song from this view, radio playback will immediately start. The redesign also lets you easily create new playlists via a floating button in the bottom right corner.

Next up are chips for Playlists, Songs, Albums, and Artists. The first two have pill-shaped FABs (floating action buttons) for the New playlist and Shuffle all, respectively. Meanwhile, Artists lets you filter and see Subscriptions.

Lastly, you can filter the main list by Recent activity, Recently added, or Recently played.

YouTube has rolled out this feature for Android users on phones and tablets. However, its iOS users have to wait to get this feature.

On the other hand, youtube is also working on a Dynamic Queue feature. . Dynamic Queue Feature of YouTube Music works in a different way whereas things on YouTube Music work differently. For instance, if you are listening to your favourite track, the company will give you suggestions for songs from the same genre. Also, the next song that automatically gets played will be from the same family.

Check Also: YouTube Disrupted in Pakistan During Imran Khan Speech