Sealed iPhone up for Auction with Rare Apple ‘Lucky you’ Sticker

A sealed original iPhone with a unique sticker is up for auction that is expected to end at as much as $60,000. Coming from Wright auction house, a factory-sealed, first-generation iPhone has arrived from Donald Gajadhar of Fox-White Art & Antique Appraisals. But it has something that sets it apart from other boxed iPhones. It has a unique Apple “Lucky you” sticker on the sealed box.
This rare, factory-sealed first-generation iPhone comes to Wright via Donald Gajadhar of Fox-White Art & Antique Appraisals. “[It] slowly dawned on me when I held [this] boxed Apple cellphone,” says Gajadhar, “my client not only had an unopened cellphone, but a truly unique version. A Willy Wonka, ‘24 karat’ Golden Ticket.” Indeed, the present lot features an upside-down Apple logo sticker bearing the words “lucky you.”
The iPhone packaging has a red sticker featuring an Apple logo and the words “Lucky you.” Although the origin of the sticker is unknown. The iPhone is not in mint condition because part of the package’s plastic wrapping has a small hole. Anyhow, X-ray images from Fox-White Art & Antique Appraisals show that the box’s contents are all there.
The iPhone currently has the highest bid of $40,320 and the auction house estimates that it could sell between $40,000 and $60,000. In February, a factory-sealed original iPhone was able to sell for $63,000, much more than the anticipated price of $50,000.
