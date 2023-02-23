YouTube tests downgraded video quality if you don’t pay up

Advertisement

Since most of the social media companies are facing lawsuits in courts over ad tracking issues, it seems that are trying to design different subscription models to make up for the revenue they have lost due to it. Keeping in view this, Twitter users have come across different schemes to pay for the things that were previously free. Coming to YouTube which already offers YouTube Premium subscription is now making free functionality paid and is also testing downgraded video quality if users don’t opt for premium subscriptions.

One of the Reddit users came across a new 1080 premium video quality setting along with Enhanced bitrate. While it seems quite shocking for a platform to brand full HD videos with higher than normal frame rates but since YouTube is testing blocking free users from accessing 1080p videos in 60 or 120Hz, so we can easily believe it.

YouTube tests downgraded video quality

The above screenshot shows the highlighted Premium which clearly gives us idea that one need to have YouTube premium in order to access this video qualify option. This is not the first time YouTube has done it, previously, in October the company labelled its 2160p60 setting as Premium with the the caption that read “Tap to upgrade.”

Some of the users have also reported that bitrate on some YouTube content is lower which means that the company is separating 1080p videos into lower and higher frame rate tiers to test this new setting. Plus,

If some one wants to opt for YouTube $12 monthly subscription, you will get an add free experience, will be able to access a background playback, offline downloading will be made easier, and will be able to enjoy YouTube Music Premium.

