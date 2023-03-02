YouTube to Come up with more AI tools for Video creators

Advertisement

YouTube is making some big changes in the market. Keeping in view this, just a few weeks back we came to know that CEO Susan Wojciciki resigned the company. A new executive Neal Mohan joined the company who had to fill the big position and he started this position by addressing YouTube community. He talked about the growth directions and said that he believes that company is going to witness a good growth in year to come along with YouTube AI tools for Video creators.

It means we should expect some new features and generative AI tools that are going to take over other companies offering same experiences. Right now every brand belonging to tech field is brainstorming over integrating the latest AI advancements just like Google and Bard.

During the address, Mohan revealed that company is looking into tools to give creators ability to do things such as generating virtual outfits for themselves, creating custom backdrops however the company has not said anything about it with surety.

It seems that unlike many other players in the market, YouTube is not in rush to announce this however Mohan has clearly told that it wants to reanalyze that the company is growing towards the right direction.

YouTube AI tools for Video creators- A new Wholesome Experience

Other than this, some other changes are also being made such as new tools for shorts, ability to record side-by-side with traditional YouTube videos. Moreover, YouTube also seems quite interested in podcasts and it seems its is going to come up with new publishing and discover tools.

Mohan also highlighted company’s services towards inclusiveness, multilanguage audio support and better captioning.

