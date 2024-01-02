YouTuber MrBeast Declines Elon Musk’s Invite to Upload Videos on X

MrBeast Says No To Elon Musk’s Invite: Here’s Why?

Now, let’s discuss what happened. The dialogue unfolded when DogeDesigner, a famous handle on X, insisted MrBeast to share his latest video on the platform, provoking Musk to express his interest. However, MrBeast swiftly disregarded the possibility. He said that substantial expenses are involved in video production so, it will not be possible for him to post on X. This is what he says:

“My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it.”

Despite the rejection, MrBeast, self-styled as X Super Official CEO, hinted at possible future collaboration once the platform’s monetization capability reaches noteworthy levels. He stated:

“I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is cranking,”

Yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2023

Some followers also joined the discussion. One of the followers stated:

“He told Elon ‘You can’t afford me, lil bro.'”