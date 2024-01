YouTuber MrBeast Declines Elon Musk’s Invite to Upload Videos on X

MrBeast Says No To Elon Musk’s Invite: Here’s Why?

I don’t think so there is anyone out there who doesn’t know about YouTube sensation,. Isn’t it? His real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson. However, he is better known by his online alias MrBeast. According to the latest reports, the American YouTuber recently snubbed tech tycoon Elon Musk’s proposal to upload his videos on X (formerly Twitter). According to him, the financial constraints would barely cover the high costs incurred in creating his content.

Now, let’s discuss what happened. The dialogue unfolded when DogeDesigner, a famous handle on X, insisted MrBeast to share his latest video on the platform, provoking Musk to express his interest. However, MrBeast swiftly disregarded the possibility. He said that substantial expenses are involved in video production so, it will not be possible for him to post on X. This is what he says:

“My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it.”

Despite the rejection, MrBeast, self-styled as X Super Official CEO, hinted at possible future collaboration once the platform’s monetization capability reaches noteworthy levels. He stated:

“I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is cranking,”

Some followers also joined the discussion. One of the followers stated:

“He told Elon ‘You can’t afford me, lil bro.'”