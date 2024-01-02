YouTuber MrBeast Declines Elon Musk’s Invite to Upload Videos on X

YouTuber MrBeast
I don’t think so there is anyone out there who doesn’t know about YouTube sensation, MrBeast. Isn’t it? His real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson. However, he is better known by his online alias MrBeast. According to the latest reports, the American YouTuber recently snubbed tech tycoon Elon Musk’s proposal to upload his videos on X (formerly Twitter). According to him, the financial constraints would barely cover the high costs incurred in creating his content.

MrBeast Says No To Elon Musk’s Invite: Here’s Why?

Now, let’s discuss what happened. The dialogue unfolded when DogeDesigner, a famous handle on X, insisted MrBeast to share his latest video on the platform, provoking Musk to express his interest. However, MrBeast swiftly disregarded the possibility. He said that substantial expenses are involved in video production so, it will not be possible for him to post on X. This is what he says:

“My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it.”

Despite the rejection, MrBeast, self-styled as X Super Official CEO, hinted at possible future collaboration once the platform’s monetization capability reaches noteworthy levels. He stated:

“I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is cranking,”

Some followers also joined the discussion. One of the followers stated:

 “He told Elon ‘You can’t afford me, lil bro.'”

Another stated:

“Plus the video user interface here is missing a lot of options that YouTube has,”

It seems as if Elon Musk wants to transform X into an “everything app” just like China’s WeChat. Videos will play a pivotal role in this effort. That’s why Musk wants famous YouTubers to join the platform. Elon Musk also tested the platform’s capabilities by streaming a 50-minute gaming session of the famous game Diablo 4 in October. Let’s see what will be the strategy of Elon Musk. How will he encourage YouTubers to post on X? What do you guys think? Do share with us in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates.

