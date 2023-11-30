Elon Musk Stuns Crowd with Abusive Language

Since the acquisition of X, Elon Musk has always seemed to be part of one or another controversy. In a recent shocking event that took place at the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit, the tech billionaire stunned a packed hall by using abusive words. He alleged that advertisers who are turning away from X are trying to blackmail, and he explicitly told any person involved to “go f**k yourself.”

Musk also said he wouldn’t fear pressure from advertisers. “If somebody’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money,” Musk said. “Go f**k yourself.” However, the billionaire admitted that there were business repercussions from the actions of advertisers.

“If the company fails… it will fail because of an advertiser boycott” Musk said. “And that will be what will bankrupt the company.”

Apart from it, Musk had apologized for what he called “literally the worst and dumbest post that I’ve ever done.” On November 15, he called a post “the actual truth” that stated Jewish communities advocated a “dialectical hatred against whites,” which was lamented by the masses.

The statement became the cause of the departures of major advertisers who were part of X. These include Apple, Disney, Comcast, and IBM, which criticized Musk for anti-Semitism. “I’m sorry for that tweet or post,” Musk said in response on Wednesday. “It was foolish of me.”

