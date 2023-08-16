Zong 4G and HANDS Join Forces to Empower Youth through Digital Education

Zong 4G, a pioneering force in Pakistan’s telecommunications landscape, has forged a strategic partnership with the Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS), ushering in a new era of transformative education in underserved regions.

This strategic initiative is poised to establish an advanced digital lab at the FAS Noor Muhammad School in Karachi, outfitted with cutting-edge computer systems and technology, aimed at enhancing students’ technical prowess and access to the digital world. The partnership’s core objective is to empower the youth by harnessing digital technology to create new avenues for learning, thus equipping the next generation with invaluable skills that can be used in their careers.

Designed to cater to 91 students, with more than 50% of the strength being girls, this facility is positioned to emerge as the epicenter of digital learning for the surrounding. By granting unrestricted access to myriad computational resources and cutting-edge educational tools, Zong 4G and HANDS are bridging the digital divide, empowering young minds with indispensable knowledge imperative for excelling in the digital world.

HANDS, an eminent non-profit organization dedicated to fostering positive transformation across various domains, including livelihood, health, education, infrastructure, and disaster management, will synergize with Zong 4G to advance its mission. Both entities are resolutely committed to contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the integration of technology-driven solutions into their initiatives.

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G conveyed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “Zong 4G is resolute in leveraging technology for constructive societal impact. Our collaboration with HANDS seamlessly aligns with our vision as we endeavor to empower Pakistan’s youth through education and digital literacy. We firmly believe that this digital lab will play a pivotal role in shaping the destinies of these young learners.”

Dr. Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed, CEO of HANDS, echoed this sentiment, affirming, “Our collaboration with Zong 4G marks a significant stride in our ongoing endeavors to uplift marginalized communities. By providing access to digital learning tools, we are enabling these students to embark on uncharted horizons and unlock their latent potential. Together with Zong 4G, we are collectively forging a more promising future for Pakistan.”

Through this strategic alliance, Zong 4G and HANDS stand united in their shared pursuit of sustainable development and innovation. By harnessing technology to expand educational vistas, this partnership is poised to impart a lasting and transformative impact on the lives of young learners, their communities, and the nation as a whole.

