Zong 4G Trains Students of NUST – Military College of Signals on its new IoT Platform OneNET

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s Number 1 digital communication company, has partnered with NUST Military College of Signal (MCS) to provide training students on its new IoT platform OneNET.

With annual free access to IoT platform OneNET, Zong 4G’s training focused on this platform’s Features, benefits, IoT communication modules, and E-SIMs technology within academia. Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, Zong 4G’s state-of-the-art video conferencing tool ‘LinkUp’ was utilized to provide strategic training on OneNET IoT platform to MCS students. Areas covered in this training included the introduction of IoT; IoT Platforms & their benefits; IoT Platform OneNET and IoT communication modules & E-SIMS.

“Zong 4G has evolved an innovative IoT ecosystem which has ushered Pakistan into a new age of connectivity that is transforming the lives of millions of Pakistanis. With IoT as the emerging technology, Zong 4G will continue to provide this OneNET platform to educational institutions & universities, incubation centers, startups and other IoT companies around the country, thereby unlocking great value for the Pakistani business society and community at large”, said an official spokesperson of the company.

“We are very pleased to partner with one of the leading universities of the country, NUST MCS. I am confident that this partnership will go a long way in assisting and facilitating learning through digital solutions and will pave way for a digital Pakistan”, he added.

As the leaders of digital innovation in Pakistan, Zong 4G is the first operator to test 5G and successfully connect South Asia’s first 5G video call, Zong 4G is not only the first telco to have locally hosted IoT platform in Pakistan, but is also the first operator to develop IoT Eco-system within industry and academia. In addition to that Zong 4G has used its newly launched product ‘LinkUp’ for the demo of its 1st in industry IoT platform OneNet In a bid to create a digital ecosystem for its corporate customers, Zong 4G is working closely with corporate clientele as well academia across the country and is introducing customized solutions and developing IoT ecosystem to disrupt everyday mundane processes, and innovative approaches to tackle both simple and complex problem statements.

Standing tall as the largest, widest and fastest 4G network of the country, Zong 4G has and has deployed the country’s largest and widest 4G network. With more than 14,000 4G sites Zong 4G is the industry leader which is investing heavily to provide state-of-the-art 4G services to its customers across Pakistan.