Zong Balance Share Code – How to Share Balance on Zong?

Zong 4G is one of the most used telecom operators in Pakistan. The Zong Balance share service is called ‘Zong Yaari Load.’ The service renders two facilities to its customers, the Balance Transfer and the Balance Request. Through the balance transfer service, users can transfer the balance to their friends and family at any time. On the other hand, the balance request assists customers in case of emergency by providing them the facility to request a loan from their loved ones at any time. But many of you might not be knowing the way to share balance on Zong. But you don’t need to worry as this article will certainly help you in sharing balance on Zong 4G.

Zong Yaari load is a handy service that can really help you in times of crisis.

Zong Balance Share Code:

Dial *828# for Balance Transfer

for Balance Transfer Dial *829# for Balance Request

How to share Credit on Zong?

In order to share the credit on Zong 4G, dial *828# from your keypad, and a message will prompt up asking you to enter the number to which you’re sharing balance. After entering the number, click on send, and this time you will be asked about the amount which you want to send. Enter the amount and click on send. After clicking on send, the balance will be shared to the Zong number which you entered earlier.

Terms and Conditions:

This service is only for prepaid customers. (Receiver and sender both).

Minimum transferable amount: Rs.10/-.

Maximum transferable amount: Rs.200/-.

Customer must have Rs.5/- minimum remaining balance in his account after Yaari Load.

Facility not available for Dealer/Employee/Franchise/Dealer & Franchise families tariffs & Service tariff package.

Customers can make 5 transactions per day.

Check out? Infinix fans can now avail 12 GB free Zong 4G data on purchase of new smartphone