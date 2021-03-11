Zong Celebrates Women’s Day Virtually with Great Fervor

Pakistan’s cellular and digital services giant, Zong 4G, celebrated the International Women’s Day with great zeal and fervor through a virtual session for the female employees across Pakistan. The company, through the event, solidified its commitment to the inclusion, enablement, and care of women at the workplace for a larger socioeconomic uplift.

A virtual session was organized for all the female employees of Zong which focused on the wellness and health encouraging them to make their health a priority. Mementos with a special thank you note from Chairman and CEO Zong 4G were disseminated to all women employees to appreciate their efforts. Moreover, a video competition showcasing employees are committed for creating a more gender inclusive society.

“We value all our employees at Zong – our women are of special value to us. They add diversity and their own special brilliance to our culture. We wish each woman of Zong a very Happy Women’s Day with great health and wellness,” shared spokesperson, Zong 4G

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Choose to Challenge’ in acknowledgement of the achievements of women around the globe, while calling urgent action to accelerate gender parity in all spheres of life. Appreciating the women of Pakistan, Zong 4G also acknowledged the key women of Pakistan from various realms and fields who have challenged the odds and succeeded.

Zong has developed and promoted a culture of inclusion and diversity where women get equal opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. Through a mix of HR policies, workplace culture and facilities, and continuous training and mentorship, Zong is enabling the women accomplish their true potential and contribute towards the country.