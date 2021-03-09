Zong YouTube Packages – Daily, Weekly & Monthly Offers

Zong 4G has made its name in the Pakistani market because of the quality LTE services it has been rendering for a long time now. It has extensive coverage in most parts of the country and enabled 4G services in the far-flung areas. Therefore, most people prefer it over other networks. Zong offers an array of packages including call, SMS, internet, and hybrid bundles. However, this article is solely written for the daily, monthly, and weekly YouTube packages for Zong users.

Zong YouTube Packages – Daily, Weekly & Monthly

All of the YouTube packages for Zong 4G users are listed below:

Daily Data Max Offer (Zong YouTube Packages):

The daily data max offer of Zong provides 500 MBs for YouTube and 500 MBs for all internet usage. The validity of this package is 24 hours. In order to activate the offer, dial *6464#. Also, you can dial *102# to check the remaining MBs (charges 10 Paisa +Tax per inquiry). You will be charged PKR 38 (inclusive of all taxes) for this offer.

YouTube Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation/Subscription Code Zong Youtube Package - Daily Data Max 1GB (500 Youtube + 500 Data) Rs. 38 + Tax 01 Day To Subscribe, Dial = *6464#

Terms and Conditions:

The offer is valid for prepaid GSM customers only.

The internet bucket can be utilized for YouTube only.

It doesn’t re-subscribe automatically.

The offer is available all over the country.

Below mentioned Taxes/ Charges would be applicable: Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies

