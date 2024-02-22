Enjoy 200 free Mobile Minutes with these StormFiber Packages

The internet service provider (ISP) StormFiber offers lucrative internet packages with fast speeds and affordable rates. Recently, it has announced a new offer through which users will be able to enjoy 200 free mobile minutes when they subscribe to a 20 Mbps or above package.

Users can call 021-111-1-STORM (78676) or visit stormfiber.com/get-StormFiber to get a connection, Moreover, you must keep in mind that, similar to other ISPs, Stormfiber has terms and conditions in place, along with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Therefore, users are advised to review these policies to understand the terms of service and any limitations that may apply.

Storm Fiber Packages

Plan Speed Services Monthly Cost (Exclusive of Taxes) One Time Cost (Exclusive of Taxes) Add-ons Mega Summer Offer 5 Mbps Internet Rs. 1,899 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 5 Mbps Internet + TV Rs. 2,099 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Yellow Storm 20 Mbps Internet + TV + Phone HD Box Rs. 2,424 * Rs. 6,999 * Additional HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Yellow Storm 30 Mbps Internet + TV + Phone HD Box Rs. 3,649 * Rs. 7,999 * Additional HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Super Saver Offer 20 Mbps Internet + TV + Phone Rs. 2,424 * Rs. 3,999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Super Saver Offer 20 Mbps Internet + Phone Rs. 2,224 * Rs. 3,199 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 20 Mbps Internet Rs. 2,224 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 20 Mbps Internet + TV + Phone Rs. 2,424 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Super Saver Offer 30 Mbps Internet + TV + Phone Rs. 3,649 * Rs. 4,499 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 30 Mbps Internet + TV + Phone Rs. 3,649 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 30 Mbps Internet Rs. 3,449 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 40 Mbps Internet Rs. 4,549 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 40 Mbps Internet + TV + Phone Rs. 4,749 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 60 Mbps Internet Rs. 7,059 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 60 Mbps Internet + TV + Phone Rs. 7,259 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 120 Mbps Internet Rs. 10,699 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Mega Summer Offer 120 Mbps Internet + TV + Phone Rs. 11,899 * Rs. 999 * HD Box: Rs. 4,999 * Static IP: Rs. 500 * Wi-Fi Access Point: Rs. 7,399 * Wi-Fi Access Point: Rs. 7,399 *