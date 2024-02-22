Enjoy 200 free Mobile Minutes with these StormFiber Packages
The internet service provider (ISP) StormFiber offers lucrative internet packages with fast speeds and affordable rates. Recently, it has announced a new offer through which users will be able to enjoy 200 free mobile minutes when they subscribe to a 20 Mbps or above package.
Users can call 021-111-1-STORM (78676) or visit stormfiber.com/get-StormFiber to get a connection, Moreover, you must keep in mind that, similar to other ISPs, Stormfiber has terms and conditions in place, along with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Therefore, users are advised to review these policies to understand the terms of service and any limitations that may apply.
Storm Fiber Packages
|Plan
|Speed
|Services
|Monthly Cost (Exclusive of Taxes)
|One Time Cost (Exclusive of Taxes)
|Add-ons
|Mega Summer Offer
|5 Mbps
|Internet
|Rs. 1,899 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|5 Mbps
|Internet + TV
|Rs. 2,099 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Yellow Storm
|20 Mbps
|Internet + TV + Phone HD Box
|Rs. 2,424 *
|Rs. 6,999 *
|Additional HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Yellow Storm
|30 Mbps
|Internet + TV + Phone HD Box
|Rs. 3,649 *
|Rs. 7,999 *
|Additional HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Super Saver Offer
|20 Mbps
|Internet + TV + Phone
|Rs. 2,424 *
|Rs. 3,999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Super Saver Offer
|20 Mbps
|Internet + Phone
|Rs. 2,224 *
|Rs. 3,199 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|20 Mbps
|Internet
|Rs. 2,224 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|20 Mbps
|Internet + TV + Phone
|Rs. 2,424 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Super Saver Offer
|30 Mbps
|Internet + TV + Phone
|Rs. 3,649 *
|Rs. 4,499 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|30 Mbps
|Internet + TV + Phone
|Rs. 3,649 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|30 Mbps
|Internet
|Rs. 3,449 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|40 Mbps
|Internet
|Rs. 4,549 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|40 Mbps
|Internet + TV + Phone
|Rs. 4,749 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|60 Mbps
|Internet
|Rs. 7,059 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|60 Mbps
|Internet + TV + Phone
|Rs. 7,259 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|120 Mbps
|Internet
|Rs. 10,699 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Mega Summer Offer
|120 Mbps
|Internet + TV + Phone
|Rs. 11,899 *
|Rs. 999 *
|HD Box: Rs. 4,999 *
|Static IP: Rs. 500 *
|Wi-Fi Access Point: Rs. 7,399 *
|Wi-Fi Access Point: Rs. 7,399 *
