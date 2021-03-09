Ufone YouTube Packages – Hourly, Daily, Weekly & Monthly Offers

Ufone has been losing grounds in terms of shares in the Pakistani Cellular market. The sole reason for this can be the inability to render high-quality LTE services. Consequently, it has affected its subscriber base. However, the company offers some good packages for its customers. This article is exclusively written for the Daily, Weekly, and Monthly YouTube packages for the Ufone users.

Ufone YouTube Packages – Hourly, Daily, Weekly & Monthly

All of the YouTube packages for Ufone users are listed below:

Ufone Daily/Hourly YouTube Package (Streaming offer):

Ufone offers 500 MB of free internet data for YouTube and Dailymotion. You can subscribe to the package in PKR 10 (inclusive of all taxes). The validity of the package is one hour. In order to subscribe to the YouTube bundle, dial *78#. You can check the remaining MBs by dialing *706#. The recharge required for the offer is PKR 13. To subscribe to the package and enjoy YouTube for one hour in just 10 rupees.

YouTube Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation/Subscription Code Ufone Streaming Offer - Hourly/Daily Youtube 500 MB for YouTube & Dailymotion Rs.10 01 Hour To Subscribe, Dial = *78#

Terms and Conditions:

You can dial *3# from your smartphone and choose your desired Mobile Internet Bucket.

The YouTube streaming offer can be subscribed to again once it expires.

The internet MBs you get from this offer will only be used on YouTube and Daily Motion.

The offer is for Prepaid customers only.

After the consumption of the data bucket, you will be charged according to the default tariff.

Bucket subscribers will be provided maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will rely on numerous factors like location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers, etc.

All prices are inclusive of taxes.

Ufone Weekly YouTube Package (For Night Users):

In the weekly data bundle, Ufone offers 6 GB of data for seven days. One thing you must note is that the 3 GB of the data from the bundle can be used between 1 am to 8 am. However, this package is not solely for YouTube but we mentioned it because a wide range of users stream videos during the nighttime, so it’s best suited for them. You can subscribe to the offer by dialing *260#. You will be charged PKR 175 (inclusive of all taxes) for the subscription.

YouTube Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation/Subscription Code Ufone Weekly Package to Stream YouTube 6GB (includes 3GB from 1am to 8am) Rs. 180 (load) 07 Days To Subscribe, Dial = *260#

Terms and Conditions:

You can dial *3# from your smartphone and choose your desired Mobile Internet Bucket.

The YouTube streaming offer can be subscribed to again once it expires.

The internet MBs you get from this offer will only be used on YouTube and Daily Motion.

The offer is for Prepaid customers only.

After the consumption of the data bucket, you will be charged according to the default tariff.

Bucket subscribers will be provided maximum available speed. Actual Internet speed will rely on numerous factors like location, time, device, web pages accessed, number of subscribers, etc.

All prices are inclusive of taxes.

More Ufone Packages, Offers & Useful Codes for you: