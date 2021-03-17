Zoom Escaper Allows you Leave Meetings by Creating Fake Noises

Are you one of those people who do not like to be a part of any meeting? If yes, Zoom Escaper has a solution for you. As the name suggests, Zoom Escaper lets you escape any meeting with a genuine reason so no one can question you. Now instead of dosing in a meeting, Zoom users have a better and legitimate solution to leave a meeting. Zoom Escaper helps you Leave meetings by creating fake noises around. Instead, people only get a notification that you have an internet connection issue.

Students who have shifted to online education during Covid will be the top one users of this feature, though I do not recommend or second this feature for students who are our hope for tomorrow.

‘Zoom Escaper’: New tool allows you to use fun sound effects on calls

The sound effects are designed in such a way, that others will believe you have a network issue or a baby is crying at the back. When I initially read about this feature, I was so excited to try it out for fun and believe me it’s amazing.

The web extension was spotted by the verge. Developed by Sam Lavigne, the website states:

“Zoom Escaper is a tool to help you escape Zoom meetings and other video conferencing scenarios. “It allows you to self-sabotage your audio stream, making your presence unbearable to others.”

The sound effects included by the company are Bad Connection, Upset Baby, Man Weeping, Wind, Dogs, Construction, and Urination. A user can choose from this set of features in order to escape from online official meetings.

To avail this amazing functionality, one needs to have VB-Audio audio-routing software. This software will move your audio on Zoom from desktop to web extension.

Here’s the tutorial video from the creator set up an extension on your computer.

It seems like Lavigne hates to have meetings on Zoom, as he has created another extension, Zoom Deleter. This extension constantly checks for the presence of Zoom on your computer, and if found, instantly deletes it.

