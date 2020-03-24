10 Best Sniper Games for Android Offline in 2020

Playing games in free time are one of the most common hobbies now a day. Some people love to play puzzle games, some prefer to play action games. If you are one of those who love to play sniper games, then surely this article is for you. Usually, such type of games is preferred by boys. So, in this article, we come up with the list of 10 Best Sniper Games for Android that you can play Offline in 2019. Let’s check out all one by one.

10 Best Sniper Games for Android Offline in 2019

Hitman: Sniper-Best Shooting Game

Hitman: Sniper is one of the best sniper games for android that you can play offline and online. In the game, the players need to eliminate their targets without raising the alarm. There are total 150 mission and a variety of ways to accomplish each mission. It also features leaderboards, unlockable sniper rifles, and hidden Easter eggs. The game is among the best stealth shooting games out there. It’s a pay-once game, but you can pay for upgrades to help yourself along if you choose.

2. Bullet Force-A Premium Snipper Game App

If you want a simple shooting game for Android, this game is best for you. The game supports 20-player battles. It also includes popular game modes including Team Deathmatch, Conquest, Free-For-All, and Gun Game. You can play this game online as well as offline. Furthermore, the graphics are pretty cool enhancing the gaming experience. There are over 20 weapons to unlock and customize and if you’re out of service range.

3. Unkilled-Best Zombie Sniper Game for Android

Do you like to watch Zombie movies or want to kill the Zombies, then it is one of the best sniper games for Android. In the game, you have a variety of enemies to kill using a variety of weapons. For increasing your interest in the game, players need different weapons and gadgets for some missions. Interestingly, there are lots of upgrades and weapons rewarded to you for free.

There are two play modes available now — campaign and skirmish ops. Skirmish Ops pits you and your base against other players and zombies. Defend yourself or go on the offensive; either way, you will find yourself moving up the leaderboard as you expend bullets and bash brains.

4. Dead Trigger 2-Top Sniper Game

Dead Trigger 2 allows you to experience zombie-shooting experience on mobile that’s why we consider it as one of the best sniper games for android. The graphics are amazing and enhance the gaming experience. This version is a little different in that players now have their own hideout and a crew that can build stuff for them. There are tons of missions to enjoy. All the features and weapons are now free. So that you can play and enjoy the game without spending a cent.

5. Dead Plague-Best Mobile Snipper Game

Dead Plague is one of the outstanding and best sniper games for Android. The graphics are so enriched that enhance your charm to play this game. You can play this game online as well. You play as a member of a strike team and fight your way through the swarms of zombies to find the DNA samples that are humanity’s only hope of finding a cure.

There’s a nice variety of enemies to battle, including some epic boss battles. The game also has a variety of weapons to kill the Zombies. With tight dual-stick digital controls and an engaging campaign that you can play alone or online with friends, Dead Plague stands out as one of the best shooters for Android.

6. PUBG Mobile-Snipper Shooter

PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battleground) is one of the best sniper games for Android. This is a battle royale game that has 100 players. However, players are not supplied by weapons. Each player has to quickly loot nearby buildings for weapons. The map is massive and wide spread. The players need to have cars to move from one town to other and to explore secrets. You can play all by yourself in Solo mode or team up with some friends for Duo or Squad mode. Moreover, the game is totally free. There are some in-game currency is only used for a cosmetic upgrade.

7. Critical Ops-Best Sniper Game App

Critical Ops is one of the most popular and best sniper games for Android. It features decent graphics. You can play this game online and offline. There are a variety of weapons that you can choose while playing. The control mechanics are fairly typical for a first-person shooter. There is always a learning curve when you play a shooter on a touch screen. Even so, it shouldn’t take long to figure everything out.

8. Modern Combat 5-Best Mobile Snipper Game

Modern Combat 5 is among the most popular shooting games on mobile. The graphics are so decent. There is the usual campaign mode along with a popular, but still very competitive multiplayer mode. You can choose between one of six classes to play, each with their own perks and advantages. There are tons of missions to enjoy. All the features and weapons are now free. Most of the guns have red dot scopes which makes it fun and easy to target your opponents.

9. Fortnite: Best Snipper Game on Android

Fortnite is one of the newer and best sniper games for Android. You’ve no doubt heard of it before. You drop from the sky, craft and find various items, kill all of your opponents, and become the last one standing to win the round. The game is getting the regular updates. The most important is the addition of voice chat. This feature is helpful for those who prefer to play Fortnite with their friends. Fortnite for Android Update also brings some major memory optimization on Android devices. The new update will prevent performance degradation due to memory pressure.

10. NOVA Legacy

The NOVA titles are some of the most successful shooting games. The game has a more sci-fi focused theme. It is also called the Halo to Modern Combat’s Call of Duty. It features good graphics, online multiplayer, and a campaign mode for solo play. There are also special events, crafting mechanics, and other things to help expand the gameplay. The game is absolutely free.

