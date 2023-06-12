12 Video Games That Would Make Great Movies

We all know that video games have gained substantial recognition in recent years. They are no doubt a medium of storytelling and entertainment. Developers nowadays make video games with immersive narratives, stunning visuals, and compelling characters. That’s why many video games have the capability to be adapted into captivating movies. In this article, I will jot down the 12 best video games that have the potential to make great films with the cinematic experience. Let’s get started:

1: The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo spent almost 40 years building its world of epic tales. The Legend of Zelda has enough material to make a high fantasy epic film with many science-fiction elements, including time travel and ancient robots. Making a film about the Princess of Hyrule and her chosen hero would be indeed legendary.

2: Star Fox

All gaming fans must know that this franchise is famous for allowing gamers to control Fox’s Arwing. This game engages in cosmic dogfights straight out of Star Wars. So, I think it would make for a thrilling and eye-popping animated film for the whole family. All those people who are interested in action movies would be quite entertained by this movie full of action.

3: Red Dead Redemption

This game sets against the backdrop of the American frontier. “Red Dead Redemption” shows a captivating story of redemption, revenge, and the decline of the Wild West. It would turn out to be one of the amazing movies with its memorable characters, beautiful landscapes, and tense shootouts. This highly anticipated game has the potential to be transformed into a Western film that apprehends the soul of the era.

4: Uncharted

Let me tell you that the “Uncharted” series is usually compared to an Indiana Jones adventure. It is full of treasure hunting, strange locales, and charismatic protagonist Nathan Drake. No doubt, the game has all the things needed for a thrilling action-adventure movie. The combo of breathtaking set pieces, intense action sequences, and globe-trotting escapades could bring a fresh experience to the silver screen.

5: Mass Effect

“Mass Effect” revolves around an expansive universe filled with various alien races, complex politics, and epic space storylines. The series presents a possibility to craft a captivating sci-fi saga for the big screen. It would not be wrong to say that the film adaptation of “Mass Effect” would help you explore themes of identity, values, and the complexities of interstellar relations.

6: The Last of Us

The game is full of emotional narrative and the quest for human nature, and the bond between its central characters, Joel and Ellie. It would end up in an emotionally charged film experience, digging for the themes of survival and hope amidst despair. A cinematic transformation of “The Last of Us” would engage viewers in a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by a fungal outbreak.

7: Half-Life 2

Half-life 2 is one of the greatest video games of all time. It shows a dystopian world dominated by a totalitarian regime and alien invaders. It’s a thought-provoking storyline with an immersive atmosphere and innovative gameplay mechanics. So, I think it could be harnessed to develop a visually striking sci-fi film.

8: Bioshock

This game is all about the underwater city of Rapture. It offers a unique and engaging atmosphere that would translate nicely to the big screen. The game is full of philosophical themes, a dystopian society, and breathtaking art deco architecture. In addition to that, it also provides a captivating backdrop for a thought-provoking sci-fi film. You can explore the dangers of unchecked power and ideology by watching it.

9: God of War

The highly anticipated game of all time God of War sketched the inspiration from Greek mythology. It offers a convincing tale of revenge, redemption, and the struggle with one’s own demons. The game is a combo of epic battles, larger-than-life gods, and the emotional journey of protagonist Kratos. It would definitely provide the ingredients for an action-packed and visually stunning mythological film.

10: Metal Gear Solid

This gameplay is renowned for its intricate narrative and stealth gameplay. The famous series has the prospect to be altered into a thrilling intelligence film. With its complex plot twists, morally vague characters, and high-stakes missions, it would turn out to be an amazing film to engage everyone.

11: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

It would not be wrong to say that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” is an epic fantasy world. It would be great for a cinematic adaptation. The game’s complex characters and morally vague choices could translate into an amazing film. The plot of the movie would turn out to be thrilling and astonishing with the monster slaying. It would be a great one for sure.

12: Overwatch

Overwatch is perfectly balanced for a dramatic gathering of heroes and villains similar to The Avengers or Justice League. It has the cinematic potential to turn into an amazing movie.

So, I have mentioned 12 of the best video games that can be turned into great movies due to their captivating storylines and plots. These games present a multifarious range of genres, from fantasy and sci-fi to historical and post-apocalyptic settings. In addition to that, it also provides comprehensive material for captivating storytelling and visually incredible cinematic experiences. However, I think that the key to successfully adapting video games into movies lies in apprehending the essence of the original material while employing the distinctive strengths of the film medium. Do share with us in the comment section which one is your favorite. Which gameplay do you want to watch a movie of?

