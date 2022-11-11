3 Insightful facts about Artificial intelligence you should know

Since a few years ago, artificial intelligence has gained recognition on a global scale for its remarkable facts. Although everyone is aware of the concept, most people are unaware of how our modern human life on earth is increasingly integrating AI.

Unsurprisingly, the internet has been essential in the development of services that use AI. Although the term “artificial intelligence” is bandied around a lot, not everyone is familiar with it or knows what it can do.

AI can predict natural disaster

Isn’t it incredible? While the common belief and information regarding AI suggest that it will rule the world. Machine learning, on the other hand, has the potential to be more beneficial and useful in reducing the level of damage brought on by natural disasters.

Given the interesting facts about AI, we know that from its inception, which ranges from customer service, stock market trading, health care, etc., artificial intelligence has greatly aided people.

AI recognizes people with voice

It was anticipated that robotic assistants would be capable of doing voice recognition as early as by the end of 2018. Artificial intelligence is mostly used to create machines that can think more quickly and effectively for humans or corporations.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, asserted that artificial intelligence might have a greater revolutionary impact on humanity than electricity in January 2018. According to a Mckinsey estimate, the demand for data scientists would be more than 50% higher than the supply in 2018.

AI helps in fighting cancer

In the modern era, artificial intelligence has been used to solve the so-called “big challenges” in medicine.

Oncology robotics applications are actively trying to advance AI, which is one of its facts. Cancer is a global threat that keeps spreading, putting an enormous emotional, physical, and financial strain on individuals, families, societies, and health care systems.

The benefits of intelligent retrieval to oncology are numerous, limitless, and constantly expanding.