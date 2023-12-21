In a dynamic move within the realm of artificial intelligence, Google has introduced VideoPoet, a significant leap forward in video generation capabilities. Unlike its predecessors, VideoPoet specializes in creating coherent large-motion videos, producing impressive ten-second clips with minimal artifacts. This model excels in various video generation tasks, including text-to-video conversion, image-to-video transformation, video stylization, inpainting, and video-to-audio functionalities.

What sets VideoPoet apart is its ability to generate high-quality videos without the need for specific data inputs, distinguishing it from models that require detailed input for optimal performance. This is achieved through the utilization of a large multi-modal model, positioning VideoPoet as a potential mainstream solution for video generation.

AI-generated Video by VideoPOET

In contrast to prevailing trends in video generation models that rely on diffusion-based approaches, VideoPoet takes a departure by leveraging the power of large language models (LLMs). This model seamlessly integrates multiple video generation tasks within a single LLM, eliminating the necessity for separately trained components for each function.

The output from VideoPoet includes videos of variable length, showcasing diverse actions and styles based on the input text content. Additionally, the model can transform input images into animations based on provided prompts, highlighting its adaptability across various inputs.

With the release of VideoPOET, the landscape of AI-driven video generation takes a significant step forward, hinting at the exciting possibilities that lie ahead in 2024. This innovation not only demonstrates the potential for advancements in video creation but also underscores the adaptability and efficiency of large language models in pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities.

Check Out: Sneak Peek into the Possible Google Pixel 9 AI Assistant.