Galaxy S24 will be the Ultimate AI Phone: Samsung Registers Trademark

Samsung has lately launched a massive trademarking initiative, not only for upcoming product launches but also for products expected even two years in the future, like the Galaxy S25 or the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This strategic shift includes a wide range of product categories, including smart rings and augmented reality (AR) glasses, in addition to smartphones. In a recent development, the company registered a trademark for the word “AI Phone” with the Intellectual Property Office. Notably, one of the revelations arising from this trademark activity is Samsung’s confirmation that the upcoming Galaxy S24 will be marketed as an AI Phone, signaling a pronounced emphasis on artificial intelligence in its flagship devices.

The official announcement of the Galaxy AI experience supports the motivation behind Samsung’s increased focus on artificial intelligence. This game-changing feature is set to launch with the Galaxy S24 series, ushering in an array of AI-centric advancements meant to improve the user experience and device efficiency. Samsung’s proactive trademarking of titles like “AI Phone” and “AI Smartphone” shows its commitment to seamlessly incorporating artificial intelligence into its flagship offerings. While the general nature of these names may make trademarking difficult, they serve as a convincing indicator of the crucial role AI will play in the next Galaxy S24 series.

In order to strengthen its position in the augmented reality space, Samsung has expanded its trademark applications to include words such as “Magic Pixel,” “Flex Magic,” and “Flex Magic Pixel.” These trademarks, sought for deployment in augmented reality products, smartphone displays, and televisions, elucidate Samsung’s strategic alignment with emerging technologies. Notably, there is a clear emphasis on AR glasses, indicating Samsung’s expectation of augmented reality’s expanding importance in the consumer technology landscape.

As Samsung prepares to officially announce the Galaxy S24 series on January 17 in San Jose, California, the company’s course of action is clearly defined towards an AI-centric future. The trademarking efforts not only provide legal protection for unique names and logos but also provide a view into Samsung’s strategic vision, in which artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and cutting-edge technology intersect to define the next generation of smartphones and connected devices.

