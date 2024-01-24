Britain’s GCHQ spy agency issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that the swift advancement of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools is likely to result in a rise in cyberattacks. Moreover, it could lower the barrier of entry for less sophisticated hackers. It makes it easier for them to engage in malicious digital activities. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ, emphasized that the lowered entry barrier into AI tools could contribute to the global surge in ransomware attacks. Ransomware attacks involve criminals encrypting computer systems and demanding a digital ransom for their release. The warning suggests that the accessibility of advanced AI tools may empower less sophisticated hackers to carry out such malicious activities.

“AI will almost certainly increase the volume and heighten the impact of cyberattacks over the next two years. However, the impact on the cyber threat will be uneven,” the report said.

The report from the NCSC indicated that the most significant increase in capability resulting from the rapid development of AI tools would benefit opportunistic hackers. These individuals may not have the skills required for more sophisticated cyberattacks but could leverage AI tools to enhance their capabilities, posing a potential threat in cyberspace.

The report highlighted the use of generative AI tools. These tools, such as chatbots, could contribute to the creation of more convincing emails. These emails or documents are used in online phishing campaigns. This suggests that AI-driven technologies might be employed to enhance the sophistication and effectiveness of phishing attacks. It will make them more challenging to identify.

The report emphasized that state-backed hackers with advanced capabilities are well-positioned to leverage AI’s potential in sophisticated cyber operations. This includes the use of AI in the generation of advanced malware, which refers to malicious software and computer viruses. The integration of AI in cyber operations by state-sponsored actors could pose significant challenges to cybersecurity efforts.

Intelligence agencies globally are facing challenges associated with the emergence of large language models (LLMs), like OpenAI‘s ChatGPT. These algorithms can generate human-like interactions and are being integrated into various services by businesses. These services include applications in sales and customer care. The widespread use of such models raises concerns about potential security issues and the need for robust measures to address the implications of these advanced language-generation technologies.

However, it is still noteworthy that the security implications of AI are still evolving. The authorities in countries like Britain, the U.S., and Canada have observed instances where hackers are leveraging this technology. The adoption of AI by malicious actors poses new challenges for cybersecurity efforts. It emphasizes the need for ongoing research, collaboration, and the development of effective strategies to counter potential threats in the evolving landscape of digital security.