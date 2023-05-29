45,000 Google Scholarships Announced For Pakistani Students This Year

Recently, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Syed Aminul Haq announced 45,000 Google scholarships for Pakistani students. He further revealed that this count will be increased to 450,000 next year.

40% Of Google Scholarships Will Be For Women

Reports claim that at least 40% of Google’s scholarships will be for women. According to the Minister, Google Strong provided only 15,000 scholarships last year, however, they were raised following consultation. It would not be wrong to say that IT Ministry has been working quite hard on a 2050 vision. Pakistan received $ 75 million in funding until 2020, which further grew to $373 million by 2021. A $1.6 million building for gaming and animation has also been created at NED University to encourage and strengthen this industry according to the Federal IT Minister.

When Syed Amin ul Haq took over the ministry, he established a mobile phone policy to launch a mobile phone manufacturing industry in the country, and therefore smartphone production began within a few months. According to him, the research and development play a vital role in information technology. No doubt, currently startups are performing an excellent job that is desperately required in the sector. The startups that exist now were only projects last year that were successfully launched.

According to Zubair Chhaya, Deputy Patron of KATI, IT exports were at $ 1 billion when Federal Minister Amin ul Haq took office. However, by the conclusion of the past fiscal year, exports increased to $ 2.6 billion. Moreover, he expressed pleasure that Pakistan’s IT exports have increased, noting that the neighboring country’s exports tallied $149 billion last year.

On that occasion, Senior Vice President of KATI Nighat Awan suggested the abolition of duties on machinery and products used in the IT sector so that the sector can grow in the country. We hope that the government will take these suggestions seriously and will reduce taxes soon.

Also Read: Government May Reduce Duty On Mobile Phones In Budget 2023-24 (phoneworld.com.pk)