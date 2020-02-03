5 Best Romantic Restaurants In Lahore To Visit On Valentine’s Day

Aiza Riaz Butt Last Updated: Feb 3, 2020
1 minute read
5 Best Romantic Restaurants In Lahore To Visit On Valentine's Day

If you are searching for exotic, aesthetic and best places to eat on Valentine’s day in Lahore, Pakistan, Here are 5 best fine dining spots for you. These best restaurants in Lahore, have good food, romantic and beautiful view and excellent ambience. Enjoy!

Haveli Restaurant

6 Best Romantic Restaurants In Lahore To Visit On Valentine's Day
PC: LCCI

Haveli Restaurant Lahore is great for desi food lovers. Its speciality is its rooftop exhibiting the view of Badshahi Masjid. Haveli is situated at 2170-A Food St Fort Rd, Shahi Mohallah Walled City of Lahore, Lahore. It will prove to be one of the best places to eat with your loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

Bistro 201

6 Best Romantic Restaurants In Lahore To Visit On Valentine's Day
PC: YouTube

Bistro 201 Lahore is known for its mesmerizing romantic rooftop view. It offers one of the best Italian course and is embraced for its taste in desserts. It is situated at 4th Floor, JS Bank Building، 201 Mall Rd, Upper Mall Scheme, Lahore.

Here are: Best Places Online To Get Flowers On V-Day

Tuscany Courtyard

6 Best Romantic Restaurants In Lahore To Visit On Valentine's Day
PC: Charcoal+Gravel

Classy, Delicate, Italian, in short, the best place to eat on Valentine’s Day is Tuscany Courtyard for sure! Tuscany serves the best stakes in Lahore and has an eye-catching building and aesthetic atmosphere. It is situated at  5 M. M. Alam Road Gulberg، Block T Gulberg 2, Lahore.

Monal

6 Best Romantic Restaurants In Lahore To Visit On Valentine's Day
PC: Pinterest

The mesmerizing view of Monal Lahore is sure a not to miss moment on Valentine’s Day. Monal serves a wide variety of menu and has an aesthetic ambience to offer. Monal is situated at Plaza Liberty، Shahdara Park and Ride, Round About, Commercial Area Gulberg III, Lahore.

NOVU

6 Best Romantic Restaurants In Lahore To Visit On Valentine's Day
PC: LogicalBaat

Novu serves excellent Chinese and Japanese food. Their specialities are sushi and fish platters, although the steaks aren’t any less yummy. Novu is situated at 2-Y, Street 16, Y Block, Phase III, Sector Y DHA Phase 3, Lahore.

 

Hope you find these places fitting for your taste buds and mood. These are some of the best places to eat in Lahore on my list!

Aiza Riaz Butt

I am a proud Pakistani and an ambitious student who is determined to become a socio-religious revolutionist in the long-run. My relation with the world of technology is not only interest-based but it is our family business and that gives me a double affiliation with it. Hope my words provide you with blessed knowledge. Feel free to hit me up if you have any queries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker