5 Best Romantic Restaurants In Lahore To Visit On Valentine’s Day

If you are searching for exotic, aesthetic and best places to eat on Valentine’s day in Lahore, Pakistan, Here are 5 best fine dining spots for you. These best restaurants in Lahore, have good food, romantic and beautiful view and excellent ambience. Enjoy!

Haveli Restaurant

Haveli Restaurant Lahore is great for desi food lovers. Its speciality is its rooftop exhibiting the view of Badshahi Masjid. Haveli is situated at 2170-A Food St Fort Rd, Shahi Mohallah Walled City of Lahore, Lahore. It will prove to be one of the best places to eat with your loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

Bistro 201

Bistro 201 Lahore is known for its mesmerizing romantic rooftop view. It offers one of the best Italian course and is embraced for its taste in desserts. It is situated at 4th Floor, JS Bank Building، 201 Mall Rd, Upper Mall Scheme, Lahore.

Here are: Best Places Online To Get Flowers On V-Day

Tuscany Courtyard

Classy, Delicate, Italian, in short, the best place to eat on Valentine’s Day is Tuscany Courtyard for sure! Tuscany serves the best stakes in Lahore and has an eye-catching building and aesthetic atmosphere. It is situated at 5 M. M. Alam Road Gulberg، Block T Gulberg 2, Lahore.

Monal

The mesmerizing view of Monal Lahore is sure a not to miss moment on Valentine’s Day. Monal serves a wide variety of menu and has an aesthetic ambience to offer. Monal is situated at Plaza Liberty، Shahdara Park and Ride, Round About, Commercial Area Gulberg III, Lahore.

NOVU

Novu serves excellent Chinese and Japanese food. Their specialities are sushi and fish platters, although the steaks aren’t any less yummy. Novu is situated at 2-Y, Street 16, Y Block, Phase III, Sector Y DHA Phase 3, Lahore.

Hope you find these places fitting for your taste buds and mood. These are some of the best places to eat in Lahore on my list!