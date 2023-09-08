A Cheap Motorola Razr Phone Could Be A Game Changer In Foldable Market

While everyone is talking about the flagship killers, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, you may have forgotten Motorola foldable phones. Recently, the company launched two new foldable flip phones dubbed Motorola Razr (2023) and Motorola Razr Plus. They are also known as Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra in the U.K. Let me tell you that these two flip foldables are well worth your attention. Razr Plus is a flagship phone quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. On the other hand, the Razr (2023) is expected to be something we haven’t seen in a foldable yet. Wait, what? Yes, I am talking right! It is a true midrange foldable phone.

The point worth mentioning here is that the U.S. pricing and availability haven’t been confirmed for Motorola’s new foldable yet. However, reports are suggesting that it’ll fall somewhere between the $600 to $800 price range. It will likely be the cheapest MSRP of any foldable sold in the U.S. to date. It is a very good piece of news. Isn’t it? However, the fact is that Motorola should have released a midrange foldable phone years ago. In some ways, the company did but forgot to lower the price. I am talking about Razr 2019.

Motorola Razr 2019 Should Have Been The Most Affordable Foldable Flip Phone