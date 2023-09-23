A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

realme, is thrilled to announce a substantial price reduction for its C-series lineup. This aims to provide customers with even greater value for their money and make the device more accessible to budget-conscious consumers.

After a massive price-drop of PKR 10,000/-, the realme C35 now comes for PKR 49,999/-

realme C33 is now available at a discounted price of PKR 34,999/-, a price-drop of PKR 2,000/-

The entry-level king fits-in more pockets with a price-drop of PKR 2,000/- on both its variants i.e. PKR 25,999/- (4+64) and PKR 21,999/- (3+32)

realme C35

The OG hotseller, realme C35 with its Glowing Silk Design, 50MP AI Triple Camera and 6.6-inch FHD Display stormed markets across Pakistan. Modeled after silk, the realme C35 has a premium look and feel. The budget handset aims to provide a sense of luxury you might associate with silk woven clothing. Its aesthetic is similar to phones in higher price brackets, being clean, simple, yet attractive. With realme C35 you can look expensive without having to spend luxuriously.

Undergoing rigorous testing by TUV Rheinland, the realme C35 has proven that it can endure falls, scratches, and that its components are reliable, earning it a TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certification. It has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and is ultra-thin, having a thickness of only 8.1mm, making it thinner than most of its competitors. The silky smooth experience also extends to the smartphone’s display as it features a 16.7cm (6.6”) FHD Fullscreen that can provide a resolution of up to 2408×1080 so you can see richer details.

realme C33

realme C33, a standout in realme’s C-Series lineup brings compelling features and robust performance that have become synonymous with the realme brand, all for the competitive price of PKR 34,999/-. This smartphone comes with a mesmerizing 6.5-inch Mini Drop display that offers a captivating full-screen experience. It boasts a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a stylish Waterdrop notch, making it perfect for content viewing and gaming. Its ultra-slim 8.3mm body exudes sophistication, and its textured finish adds an extra touch of elegance.

One of the key selling points of realme C33 is its robust 5000mAh battery, combined with a powerful 1.8GHZ octa-core processor. This ensures an all-day performance, even when handling heavy-duty tasks and multitasking. With the added benefit of up to 256GB expandable storage, users can store all their important documents, photos, and videos without worrying about running out of space.

realme C30

Being a budget-friendly option, realme C30 doesn’t compromise on C-Series experience. It takes inspiration from realme GT Series and debuts a new Suitcase Design that’s sturdy. In addition to its design, realme C30 also offers powerful performance with the Unisoc T612 processor. An 8MP AI Camera and 5,000 mAh battery wraps up a truly unique performance that stands unmatched in this price segment.

