Realme has recently unveiled the latest addition to its Realme 12 series, introducing the Realme 12+. Positioned as an affordable mid-range smartphone, the Realme 12+ boasts impressive camera capabilities and a stunning display.

Realme 12+ is Now Official with Impressive Camera Capabilities

One of the standout features of the Realme 12+ is its 50MP primary rear camera. This camera will come with a 26mm-equivalent focal length, an f/1.88 aperture, and optical image stabilization. The sensor itself is a 1/1.953-inch Sony Lytia LYT-600 chip, which supports 2x in-sensor zoom and can record 4K 30fps video. Accompanying the primary camera is an 8MP ultrawide module with a 112˚ field of view and a 2MP macro camera, rounding out the triple-camera setup. For selfies, the Realme 12+ features a 16MP front-facing camera.

The Realme 12+ sports a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a high 2000-nit peak brightness. The screen also supports HDR10+ and boasts a crisp 1080 x 2400 resolution, ensuring a vibrant and immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Realme 12+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB variants, although there is no option for storage expansion via a microSD card. To keep the device running all day, the Realme 12+ has a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W wired charging.

The Realme 12+ will go on sale starting March 8th in some markets, with an estimated price tag of around $300. It will be available in two colour options: green and beige. We are not sure about its availability in Pakistan yet.

