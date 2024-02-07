Realme 12+ 5G Appears On Geekbench Listing

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 7, 2024
realme 12+ 5g

Recent reports have indicated that the smartphone manufacturer Realme is working on a new device with an RMX3867 model number. The device will be dubbed Realme 12+ 5G when it launches globally. Lately, the upcoming phone appeared on the Geekbench listing. As expected, the listing has revealed the chipset, RAM, and Android version of the upcoming device.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Realme 12+ 5G will have the RMX3867 model number. Moreover, the CPU and GPU details of the chipset indicate that the upcoming phone could be equipped with the Dimensity 7050 chipset. In addition, it also revealed 12 GB of RAM and Android 14 OS, with Realme UI 5 as the user interface. In the single-core and multi-core tests, the device scored 958 and 2346 points, respectively.

Expected Specifications of Realme 12+ 5G

Specification Details
Display 6.67-inch AMOLED
FHD+ resolution
Possibly 120Hz refresh rate
Processor 2.6GHz octa-core
Battery 5,000mAh
67W fast charging
RAM Up to 16 GB (in China)
Storage Up to 1 TB (in China)
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel+8-megapixel and+2 megapixel (triple camera)
Security In-screen fingerprint scanner
Dimensions 162.95 x 75.45 x 7.87 mm
Weight 190 grams

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 7, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>