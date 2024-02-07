Realme 12+ 5G Appears On Geekbench Listing

Recent reports have indicated that the smartphone manufacturer Realme is working on a new device with an RMX3867 model number. The device will be dubbed Realme 12+ 5G when it launches globally. Lately, the upcoming phone appeared on the Geekbench listing. As expected, the listing has revealed the chipset, RAM, and Android version of the upcoming device.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Realme 12+ 5G will have the RMX3867 model number. Moreover, the CPU and GPU details of the chipset indicate that the upcoming phone could be equipped with the Dimensity 7050 chipset. In addition, it also revealed 12 GB of RAM and Android 14 OS, with Realme UI 5 as the user interface. In the single-core and multi-core tests, the device scored 958 and 2346 points, respectively.

Expected Specifications of Realme 12+ 5G

Specification Details Display 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ resolution Possibly 120Hz refresh rate Processor 2.6GHz octa-core Battery 5,000mAh 67W fast charging RAM Up to 16 GB (in China) Storage Up to 1 TB (in China) Front Camera 16-megapixel Rear Camera 50-megapixel+8-megapixel and+2 megapixel (triple camera) Security In-screen fingerprint scanner Dimensions 162.95 x 75.45 x 7.87 mm Weight 190 grams