realme Partners with foodpanda to Gift Free Iftari Meals to Fans During Ramadan

In a heartwarming initiative to give back to the community during the holy month of Ramadan, leading smartphone manufacturer realme has teamed up with Pakistan’s premier delivery platform, foodpanda, to launch a unique campaign that promises to make this auspicious month even more special for its fans. The campaign, designed to spread joy and foster a sense of togetherness, will see realme and foodpanda gifting 50 lucky winners with a Rs. 1500 cashback for a free Iftari meal of their own choice, every Wednesday, and Sunday throughout Ramadan.

To participate in this exclusive offer, realme fans are encouraged to stay tuned to realme’s official Facebook page. On every campaign day, a post will be shared inviting entries. Lucky winners will be announced through the same platform, embarking them on a delightful journey of flavors and gratitude, courtesy of realme.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, devotion, and community. At realme, we believe in the power of giving back to the community that has been an integral part of our journey,” said Ethan Yin, CEO of realme Pakistan. “Partnering with foodpanda allows us to directly touch the lives of our fans by contributing to their Ramadan celebrations. It’s our way of saying thank you and enhancing their Iftari experience with a meal of their choice, on us.”

This campaign is not just about providing free meals; it’s a reflection of realme’s commitment to appreciating and giving back to its community. It also underscores the brand’s understanding of the cultural significance of Iftari during Ramadan and its desire to contribute positively to these moments.

It is a groundbreaking collaboration between foodpanda and realme that is aimed at celebrating the deep emotional connection and authenticity that define Ramadan. Embracing the spirit of “Make it real,” realme is revolutionizing the Ramadan experience by bringing people together in a genuine, heartfelt way. With realme’s innovative technology and commitment to authenticity, it expands the concept of iftari, reaching a wider audience and fostering meaningful connections. Together, it is not just celebrating traditions; but to redefine them, ensuring that every moment shared during Ramadan is imbued with genuine emotion and becomes truly unforgettable.

“We are thrilled to partner with realme for this noble initiative. Food brings people together, and through this campaign, we hope to bring joy and convenience to the Iftari tables of 50 families every week,” said Muhammad Abu Bakar Siddiqui, Head of Enterprise, foodpanda. “This collaboration reflects our shared values of community service and our commitment to making Ramadan a little more special for everyone.”

Participants are invited to follow realme’s Facebook page for updates on the campaign and instructions on how to enter for a chance to win. The campaign promises not just to feed the body but also to nourish the soul, reinforcing the spirit of Ramadan among the community.

Also Read: realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design Standards