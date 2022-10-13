A Modern Redesigned Steam Mobile App Is Now Available

Valve has been testing the redesigned Steam Mobile App for many months. People have been waiting for too long to get rid of the old clunky Steam App. Finally, Valve finished the testing process and now a modern Steam mobile app is available for everyone to download.

Valve Finally launches a Modern Steam Mobile App

All steam users know that the mobile app desperately needed updating. The app was quite old and clunky and people wanted to have a modern version of the app. Finally, their wait is over. Now, they can see the newly designed app and it’s pretty impressive for sure.

First and foremost, security has been improved on the app. The app now uses Two-factor authentication which is the ability to use a QR code to sign in rather than entering a password. Moreover, there’s also a sign-in confirmation process, that allows you to confirm your regular Steam sign-ins using “approve” or “deny” responses in the app. Furthermore, you can also manage the devices authorized to access your Steam account.

The best part is that Valve made it easy to access your Steam library from within the app. Together with that, you can have access to the store with a new mobile-optimized browsing experience, community, and news sections. For instance, if a game goes on sale or gets released while you’re away from your PC or Steam Deck, it will be possible to use the app to purchase the game and remote download it to your PC. The same procedure is possible for game updates as well.

Other New Steam App features include:

customizable Steam notifications (wishlist, sales, comments, trades, discussions, friend requests)

customizable tabs, Trade, and Market confirmations

ability to manage multiple Steam accounts.

The new steam App is available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and as a standalone APK. Don’t ever forget that there are actually three Steam apps. The new mobile app is called Steam Mobile, however, there’s Steam Link for streaming games to a PC, and Steam Chat acts as a lightweight chat app.

