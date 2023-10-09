In the not-so-distant future, Samsung’s forthcoming smartphones could feature an impressive 432MP camera sensor, marking a significant leap from the current 200MP sensor found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This proposed 432MP camera would represent the highest resolution ever witnessed in a smartphone camera. Most likely Samsung Galaxy S25 series will come with this 432MP sensor.

As revealed in a recent report, Samsung is actively engaged in the development of two cutting-edge 432MP sensors named ISOCELL HW1 and HW2. These sensors are ingeniously designed as spacious 1-inch sensors. These will push the boundaries of mobile photography technology once again. It will also follow Samsung Semiconductors’ previous milestones with 108MP and 200MP mobile image sensors.

A New Era in Mobile Photography: Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Series to Feature 432MP Sensor

According to insights shared by tipster Revegnus on X, Samsung is reportedly in the process of crafting two groundbreaking 1-inch mobile image sensors known as ISOCELL HW1 and HW2. Both of these sensors are poised to be game-changers, boasting an astonishing 432-megapixel resolution.

It is expected that Samsung will continue to use GN3 for the Fold 6, and it is anticipated that starting from Fold 7, they will use S5KHP5. And Samsung is preparing a 1-inch sensor, the "HW" series. HW1 : 1/1.05" , 0.56µm , 432MP

HW2 : 1/1.07" , 0.5µm , 432MP https://t.co/2LC2se9TqU — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) October 6, 2023

Here are the anticipated specifications for these sensors:

ISOCELL HW1: A 1/1.05-inch sensor featuring a pixel size of 0.56µm and an impressive 432-megapixel capacity. ISOCELL HW2: A sensor measuring 1/1.07-inch with a pixel size of 0.5µm, also equipped with the remarkable 432-megapixel capability.

Check Also: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Exclusively

Back in July 2022, keen industry observers stumbled upon a trademark for “Hexa Pixel”. This camera sensor might harness a 36:1 pixel binning technology, resulting in an astounding 432 megapixels. This suggests that we could potentially witness the debut of the 432MP sensor in the Galaxy S25 series or more likely in the Galaxy S26 series.

Furthermore, these insights shed light on Samsung’s ongoing sensor development efforts. For instance, Samsung may opt to continue using the ISOCELL GN3 sensor for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and possibly transition to the ISOCELL S5KHP5 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. These developments hold the promise of exciting advancements in mobile photography technology in the near future.