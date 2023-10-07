Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Exclusively

The highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Series has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. We have been getting information about the specs and features of the upcoming Galaxy phones on a regular basis. Recently, some new reports surfaced online. According to the reports, the flagship killer Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset exclusively, regardless of the countries it’s selling in.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Is Tipped To Boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset

The Galaxy S24 series will include the vanilla S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The vanilla variant and the s24+ will use either the Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, the Ultra variant will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset exclusively. Reports claim that the units in South Korea and Europe will be Exynos-powered. On the other hand, the units in North America will use a Snapdragon, just like the previous trend.

I think that it is a strategy of the company to polarize Samsung fans. What do you guys think? However, it is pertinent to mention here that previously all three Galaxy S models were Exynos or Snapdragon, depending on the region. Rumors claim that Samsung’s newest 4nm LPP+ process is used for the Exynos 2400. The tech giant boasts that the new chip will be nearly twice as fast in CPU performance as compared to the Exynos 2200. It is tipped to be nearly 15 times faster in AI performance.

On the other hand, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will use TSMC’s latest node. Some reports claim that it will come in both versions of the 3nm and 4nm process. Anyhow, the company has not confirmed anything officially yet. So, we’ll have to wait until the end of the month to see what comes out next. Stay tuned for more updates.