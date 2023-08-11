The long-awaited Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis mobile game is launching next month on September 7. Final Fantasy 7 has generated an entire expanded universe of spin-off games, an animated full feature film, and tie-in novels since it launched to universal acclaim on the original PlayStation. The release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has led to a renewed focus on Midgar and its inhabitants in recent years. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion brought the cult classic handheld title to consoles last winter. The next year we will see the Remake saga continue in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

A New Final Fantasy 7 Game is Launching Next Month

The company announced a small collection of Final Fantasy 7 mobile spin-offs to help make the wait for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth a bit easier for diehard fans. While the multiplayer battle royale title Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier was shut down less than two years after it went live in November 2021. Another FF7 mobile game is still building toward its eventual release later this year.

The company revealed the launch date through an image on the game’s official Twitter account. The game will launch on iOS and Android-compatible mobile devices on September 7. The post also reminded players to pre-register for Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis on Square Enix’s official website.

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is directed by longtime Final Fantasy head creative Tetsuya Nomura. It is a mobile RPG that retells the story of the Compilation of Final Fantasy 7 in a single title. In addition to reliving the tales of Zack, Cloud, and countless other beloved FF7 characters, Ever Crisis will reportedly dive into the backstory of Final Fantasy 7’s infamous villain Sephiroth by exploring his early years as a member of the elite fighting force SOLDIER.

Players can now pre-register for Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis.

