A New Fortnite Leak Hints At Creed III Collaboration

All gaming fans know very well that Creed III is all set to release in theaters on March 3rd. While everyone is quite anxious about this new game, we have come to know that the film might feature a tie-in with Fortnite. According to a leakster, a quest category has been updated by Epic Games. Previously, the category was codenamed “inspire,” however, now it has been given a new name “Creed quests.” It is possibly giving a bit more credibility to the rumors swirling all around regarding the collab. Let’s just take this with a grain of salt until we get some sort of official confirmation from Epic Games!

Fortnite Leak Suggests Collaboration with Creed III

It’s still unclear how in-depth this collaboration is going to be. However, we expect it to be in terms of new skins. No doubt, Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed is the safest bet, however, an appearance by Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa is also a strong possibility. There are chances that Creed III antagonist Damian Anderson could also appear.

Creed III‘s launch date is quickly approaching. So, the good piece of news is that Fortnite fans shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out exactly what the company has planned, or if there will be an actual collab. Let me tell you that nowadays, it’s very rare that a new movie doesn’t get a Fortnite collaboration, and neither of the first two Creed movies received any sort of tie-in. Due to the popularity of the series, it seems like a great candidate!

Recent reports claim that Fortnite players were treated to a skin based on the Sam Wilson version of Captain America. A few Leakers revealed the skin’s existence a few days ahead of an official release. However, the fact is that the plans have been changing constantly in the video game industry. It would not be wrong to say that a number of Fortnite leaks haven’t panned out, or took long enough time to release than expected. For now, Creed fans will just have to wait and watch whether this one pans out or not.

