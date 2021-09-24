Pakistan’s first digital census to be held in 2023 The census will be conducted by using digital technology and geographic information system

Pakistan will begin preparations for the first digital census in 2023, taking another step toward digitization.

The federal cabinet has agreed to conduct a pilot census in order to evaluate all components of the digital census, which will be supported by a geographic information system (GIS). The integration of digital technology and geographic information systems (GIS) will modernise the whole census process, making it more transparent, efficient, and accurate. Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a special committee to conduct a thorough examination of the seventh population census.

Pakistan’s population is 207.68 million, according to the 2017 census, which was performed after a 19-year hiatus. Pakistan conducted 6 population censuses: in 1951, 1961, 1972, 1981, 1998, and 2017.

Fawad Chaudhry, the Information Minister, also announced the breakthrough, stating that the country will conduct the census using advanced technology for the first time. He stated this during a post-cabinet media session, adding that the full procedure will take 550 days, or one and a half years.

The minister also stated that Pakistan’s general elections in 2023 will be held in accordance with the revised census. In order to increase transparency, the government has also introduced locally-manufactured electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the next general elections, according to him.

According to the specifics, the census questionnaire will be streamlined, the field operation process will be comprehensive, and census employees will be fully trained. To confirm the census results, a post-census survey will be undertaken.

Comprehensive security procedures will also be put in place for the event. According to certain media sources, the government would also establish a national census ordination centre, with the participation of all stakeholders, as well as an integrated media strategy for public awareness campaigns.