A New Netflix Reality Show “Zombieverse” Will Put Contestants in a Real Zombie Apocalypse

Netflix is all set to premiere a new reality television series, Zombieverse. As the name indicates, the reality show is tipped to give contestants a chance to see if they could actually survive a real zombie apocalypse. The streaming giant has released the first trailer for Zombieverse set in Seoul, South Korea.

Are You Excited To Watch A Real Life Zombie Apocalypse?

In the trailer, we can clearly see a number of contestants working together and trying to survive a zombie apocalypse by finding food, building shelter, and more. If any of the contestants get “bitten” by one of the many actors enacting a zombie, they then must instantly exit the game.

Let’s have a look at the trailer for Zombieverse:

The official description of Zombieverse states:

“In Seoul, where a zombie virus outbreak has run amok, who will outwit the undead in the face of challenging quests and come out alive?”

Reports claim that Zombieverse contestants will include actors Lee Si-young (Sweet Home, The Birth of the Rich) and Kim Jin-young (Single’s Inferno), comedian Park Na-rae, rapper DinDin, baseball player Yoo Hee-kwan, and more. The reality show is produced by Park Jin-kyung and Moon Sang-don. However, let me tell you that it will not be the First Zombie Apocalypse Reality Television Series.

I Survived was a Zombie Apocalypse reality television game series released back in 2015, that aired on BBC Three. Using a similar hypothesis as Zombieverse, I Survived had a handful of contestants attempting to survive for one week in a shopping mall that had become plagued by zombies. During those seven days, the contestants have to complete different tasks given to them by the army in addition to making shelter and surviving. The show only contained eight episodes. On the other hand, Reality Z aired on Netflix back in 2020, also witnesses players trying to survive a zombie outbreak. Reports claim that Zombieverse will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug 8, 2023.

