A New WhatsApp File Sharing Feature Is Under Testing

The world’s most famous messaging app, WhatsApp is not coming slow. It has been bringing new amazing features to its platform regularly. Recently, Google and Samsung upgraded Android’s default file-sharing system. They changed its name from Nearby Share to Quick Share. Reports claim that WhatsApp is working on Android’s Quick Share-like feature. It will allow seamless file sharing between Android phones and computers that use Chrome OS and Windows.

WhatsApp Is Working On A New File Sharing Feature

WhatsApp is testing a new feature for sharing files with nearby contacts. In a recent development, WABetaInfo discovered this feature. The feature is part of WhatsApp’s latest Android beta version. It will use Bluetooth for file transfers. In addition, the upcoming feature will allow users to share files up to 2GB in size. No doubt, WhatsApp will be offering a quicker and more suitable option compared to traditional methods like sending files through chat or using cloud storage.

According to WABetaInfo, both WhatsApp users must be in the app’s “Share Files” section for the transfer to work. Moreover, they must stay there until the transfer is complete. The worth mentioning point is that the method will use end-to-end encryption. In this way, the messaging giant will ensure secure file sharing as WhatsApp’s standard method. Reports reveal that users will have to shake their phones to start sharing. Shake your phone & Transfer files. Isn’t it amazing??

WhatsApp aims to handle the privacy aspect well as the file transfer method is quite secure and protected by end-to-end encryption. During the transfer, both phone numbers will remain hidden. Even though, they will not be visible to people who aren’t in your contact list. It is a handy feature for regular WhatsApp users, however, it seems a bit duplicative with the recent Quick Share update from Google and Samsung. Anyhow, it’s not new. Many companies try to copy features and stuff from their rivals to attract more users.

There have been no words for whether the all-new WhatsApp feature works on both iOS and Android. It could be a real game-changer if it does so. On the contrary, if it doesn’t, other platforms still have better built-in options. The company also announced four new features for Channels users. They include poll creation, sending voice messages, having multiple admins in Channels, and sharing Channels updates on WhatsApp status. If you want to know about these features in detail, head to the link:

