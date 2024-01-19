WhatsApp has recently enhanced its Channels feature, offering an improved platform for brands, celebrities, and public figures to engage with their audience. Introduced in late 2023, Channels enable these users to send messages directly to their followers. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has revealed four exciting new features added to WhatsApp Channels.

New Features of WhatsApp Channels

In a notable upgrade, channel admins can now send voice messages through WhatsApp Channels. This feature proves useful for delivering swift updates, sharing behind-the-scenes insights, or engaging in conversations with followers. Secondly, WhatsApp Channels has introduced polls, a familiar tool for those who have used polls in WhatsApp groups. Admins can now seek opinions from followers on various topics, such as gathering feedback on new product ideas or understanding preferences regarding content. Another significant update to WhatsApp Channels is the introduction of multiple admins. This proves particularly beneficial for large organizations or brands, enabling them to maintain an active channel and respond promptly to messages. Lastly, followers now can share interesting updates from Channels on their own WhatsApp Status. This feature amplifies the visibility of these updates, contributing to the growth of the Channels’ audience.

These updates are now beyond the testing phase and should be available to all users soon. While there is no precise release date, the incorporation of features such as sending voice messages, creating polls, having multiple admins, and allowing followers to share updates reflects WhatsApp‘s significant strides in enhancing the interactive and engaging nature of WhatsApp Channels. These improvements aim to facilitate better connections and content sharing among users on the platform.