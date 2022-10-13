A password-free future comes to Android and Chrome. The Fido Alliance was established by Google, Apple, Microsoft, and a number of other tech giants in order to create passkeys. This is a new technique of logging into apps and websites without using a password. Apple’s platforms already support passkeys, and Google is now introducing it to Chrome and Android.

When you stop to consider it and see what Google does, the thought of being able to access your accounts without explicitly entering your login information may seem between between absurd and downright terrible. Therefore, it isn’t too dissimilar from how we now handle saved passwords.

The idea of a password-free future—a digital record that connects your personal information to a specific service, is securely signed through a chain of trust, and is saved on a device like your phone—lies at the heart of this concept. You can access it with easy biometrics like a fingerprint, which is considerably easier and more secure than putting in a password, just like other private data you save on your phone.

Google also boasts cross-platform connectivity, enabling you to sign in to a website on a nearby device using your Android phone (using a QR code to facilitate this process). Because passkeys are built using industry-standard technology, you can use them with a variety of browsers and operating systems.