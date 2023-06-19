A Real-Life Netflix’s Squid Game Competition Will Debut This November

Netflix is all set to release its Squid Game reality show very soon. Recently, the streaming service shared a teaser trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge. Let me tell you that it is actually a competition series that is set to premiere this November. The trailer clip doesn’t reveal much about the highly anticipated series. However, it is clear from the trailer that Netflix is trying to recreate as much of the original production’s atmosphere as possible. From the giant “red light, green light” doll to every other thing, the competition series will be the same without the bloodshed, of course.

Everything We Know About Squid Game: The Challenge

There will be 10 episodes of the series including 456 people competing in events both “inspired” by Squid Game and new for the show. At the show’s end, the winner receives a large $4.56 million prize, so there’s a solid motivation to stick through it. The point worth mentioning here is that Netflix filmed the series earlier this year and now in the coming November it will release it.

There’s no secret behind the existence of ‘The Challenge’ now. The Korean drama no doubt remains Netflix’s most popular TV show of all time. Squid Game has over 1.6 billion viewing hours as of June. Stranger Things season 4 is in the second spot as it has ‘just’ over 1.3 billion. We all know that Netflix is fond of spinoffs for popular shows. Isn’t it? So, hopefully, in a matter of time, the company may build on demand a spinoff for its best-known series.

There isn’t as much pressure to launch Squid Game: The Challenge as the company is in a stronger position right now with 1.8 million subscribers added in the first quarter. It seems to be reaping the rewards of a password-sharing crackdown. The firm still faces tough competition from rivals like Amazon, Disney, and Paramount. However, it still has some popular shows to grow its viewership.

