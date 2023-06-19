KPITB & Tech Valley Pakistan Join Hands to Offer Up to 5,000 Google Scholarships

According to the latest news, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Tech Valley Pakistan recently teamed up to bring Google scholarships for aspiring professionals across the province. They have announced these scholarships as a part of the ” Grow With Google” initiative. reports claim that up to 5,000 Google Career Certification scholarships will be provided to people seeking to enhance their skills in various digital domains.

The point worth mentioning here is that scholarships will cover various range of courses especially which are in high demand in today’s job market. All the participants will be able to choose between Project Management, IT Support, Data Analytics, UX Design, Digital Marketing & E-Commerce, and IT Automation with Python. So, no doubt, this various range of courses will allow individuals from diverse backgrounds and interests to find a program that aligns with their career aspirations.

The deadline for these scholarships has been set to 30 June 2023. All Interested individuals are prompted to apply for the scholarships by clicking here. It is necessary to grab this opportunity promptly, as the scholarships have limited availability. By applying early, all participants can secure their spot in their preferred course.

For further information and details regarding the Google Career Certification Scholarships, interested individuals can visit the official website of KPITB or Tech Valley Pakistan. However, let me tell you that the online application is quite simple and straightforward. The above-mentioned websites can also provide all the required details to guide applicants through the process. If you are interested to enhance your digital skills, this is the right time. Go grab this opportunity and apply for this scholarship.

