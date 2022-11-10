A Youtuber Made A Foldable iPhone Using iPhone X internals & Motorola Razr parts

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information with you all. Have you ever thought of making a foldable iPhone? No, right? A Chinese YouTuber and his teammates were working on a crazy DIY project to make a foldable iPhone that took nearly a year to complete. OMG! A Foldable iPhone?

A Crazy DIY Project Ends Up In A Foldable iPhone

In a video, the Chinese YouTuber talks about this crazy DIY Project. He sourced parts from different iPhones to create the foldable iPhone. Moreover, he scooped out the internals of an iPhone X and other donated devices in order to pack them inside the chassis of the flip-style Motorola Razr to ultimately achieve a working iPhone that folds in half. Hurray!

No doubt, the process was not as simple as described above. The Chinese Youtube and his teammates did meticulous construction and a lot of trial and error to get everything right. Their ultimate goal was to preserve as many parts of the donor iPhones as possible. So, the whole team tested multiple hinges in order to make the phone fold, including the one from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Youtuber chose the Moto Razr’s hinge because it resulted in the least amount of creasing as compared to other foldable phones.

The DIY team even had to 3D print some parts in order to complete the painstaking process. Furthermore, they also compromised on the battery life and built a small 1,000mAh cell into the phone, with no wireless or MagSafe charging at all. The final result of this project is far from what a finished foldable iPhone might look like someday, however, the handset can be seen running iOS smoothly. The reports claim that the touch functionality also worked just fine. The Chinese engineer even named his foldable iPhone, calling it the iPhone V.

