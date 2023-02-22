Activision games and employee data Stolen by Hackers

Advertisement

Hacking is quite common these days and this time some hackers stole internal data from the games giant Activision. A Cybersecurity and malware research group vx-underground published screenshots of the data that was stolen from Activision games. This data included the schedule of planned content to be released for the most famous game Call of Duty. A games blogging website, Insider Gaming also confirmed this data breech after receiving the stolen data that was published by vx-underground.

The website revealed that the stolen data also included confidential information such as “full names, emails, phone numbers, salaries, places of work, addresses, and more.”

When this news was circulated on social media, Activision spokesperson Joseph Christinat sent the following statement:

“The security of our data is paramount, and we have comprehensive information security protocols in place to ensure its confidentiality. On December 4, 2022, our information security team swiftly addressed an SMS phishing attempt and quickly resolved it. Following a thorough investigation, we determined that no sensitive employee data, game code, or player data was accessed.”

Vx-Underground, who actually broke this news revealed:

“Also worth noting that the Threat Actor(s) did attempt to phish other employees. Other employees did not fall for the phish. However, it appears they did not report the security incident to the Activision Information Security Team,”

Well Activision is not the only one who had to come across such breech, previously in January, Riot Games disclosed a breach in which hackers accessed the company’s “development environment. So it seems such thigs keep on happening when it comes to gaming saga however, these companies need to develop games much security equipped so that they can void such instances from occurring.

