Activision’s Call of Duty reportedly delayed for 2023

The next Call of Duty game will not be released until 2023. According to a source, while this year’s Call of Duty is still on schedule, next year’s has been postponed and will not be released until 2023.

Call of Duty 2023 has been postponed by Activision Blizzard in order to improve the game. Because Microsoft has said that it will continue to develop Activision franchises for rival console systems, this next COD will most likely be released on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

According to the report, Activision Blizzard is rushing the release of this new COD after a recent game failed to fulfil expectations. Although no specific game is mentioned, both Vanguard and Warzone underperformed in 2021 when compared to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in 2020, therefore it’s most likely referring to one of them.

This delay, as well as the development of COD 2023, comes at a pivotal time for Activision Blizzard. Microsoft stated earlier this year that it will buy the company for $68.7 billion.

Infinity Ward has previously stated that a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which will be released in 2019, is in the works. In terms of Warzone 2, we still know very little about the scope of the next iteration of the battle royale shooter, but more information should become available during 2022.

What are your thoughts on the Call of Duty franchise missing a year in 2023? Do you think this is a smart move?