In a recent development, the department of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) in collaboration with the World Bank rolled out the state-of-the-art Audit Management Information System (AMIS). The main motive behind the introduction of the new system is to computerize the reporting of all audit processes, which include planning, scheduling, and execution which were previously being done manually, AMIS would also allow the auditors to maintain the profile of different government agencies operating in the country.

AGP Rolls Out ‘Audit Management Information System’

In the initial phase, the AGP has launched the state-of-the-art system (AMIS) in three audit offices of the department. Under the latest development, all of the audit subsidiaries will be affiliated with the AGP’s office. In addition to that, the audit teams on the field will communicate in real-time with the audit management tiers of AGP in order to guarantee transparency.

According to details, interfaces which include dashboards will be rendered to Public Accounts Committee Members and Secretariat through which the PAC member will be able to access published audit reports along with a new mechanism allowing the PAC members to review the compliance.

Furthermore, the AGP has also motivated the auditors to obtain internationally recognized certificates to enhance their professional expertise. The AGP department is also working for an MoU with CIPFA/PIPFA to assist its staff in improving their qualifications and enable them to become full-fledged public sector chartered accountants. The new development must be lauded as it would play a vital role in improving the skills of the auditors and will lead to a transparent audit system.

