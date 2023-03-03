AI Bing Chatbot Now Lets You Select New Chat Modes

Advertisement

We all know that people are nowadays obsessed with AI Chatbots. They are just loving to talk to these bots. A few weeks back, the Microsoft-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser made a debut in order to feel the wonder of creation and better harness the world’s knowledge. Microsoft Bing chatbot had been introduced to the world, and people are nowadays trying to discover the unpredictable AI tool. However, the point worth mentioning here is that people feel that the AI Chatbot gets offensive and testy. Many people started to complain regarding the behavior of the AI Bing Chatbot. As a result, the company has now introduced a new feature that will let you change the bot’s behavior or you can say conversation styles.

Now You Can Fine-Tune the Personality of the AI Bing Chatbot

According to the latest reports, tech giant Microsoft recently added a new feature to its AI powered Bing chatbot that allows users to choose different tones for responses. The point worth mentioning here is that now users can choose between three options for the chatbot’s responses:

precise

balanced

creative

The creative mode will provide responses that are quite original and imaginative. On the other hand, the precise mode will give accuracy and relevancy for more factual and concise answers. Actually, the tech giant has set the Bing chatbot’s default mode to balanced, which is expected to strike the right balance between accuracy and creativity. The point notable here is that the new chat modes are now rolling out to all Bing AI users with almost 90 percent of users already seeing them.

According to Mikhail Parakhin, the head of web services at Microsoft:

The update includes a “significant reduction in cases where Bing refuses to reply for no apparent reason”.

Last month, the company promised that it would be going to test an additional option that would allow users to choose the tone of the chat from more precise, to balanced and more creative. He further added:

“The goal is to give you more control on the type of chat behavior to best meet your needs”

If you are the one who has tested these new modes then do share with us in the comment section. Stay tuned!

