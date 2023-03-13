Advertisement

Apple’s AirPods could become more beneficial in helping users stay healthy. As the new report suggests that Apple’s AirPods will get health features in the coming years. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s AirPods could gain more prominent hearing health features in the next two years.

In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Gurman said that he believes Apple will “upgrade the AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two,” adding “the ability to get hearing data of some sort.”

AirPods to Gain Hearing Health Features Over the Next Two Years

This is not the first time, Apple has already added several hearing-focused features to the AirPods in recent years. For instance, Live Listen and Conversation Boost. However, these features are not yet FDA-approved or designed to serve as hearing aid replacements. But in the near future, AirPods will come with such functions that will be helpful for hearing-impaired people.

Another Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has already highlighted the company’s intention to add biometric health monitoring capabilities to future AirPods models. Apple patent filings have described an earbud-based fitness monitoring system that integrates an advanced biometric sensor to detect physiological metrics including temperature, heart rate, perspiration levels and more, through skin contact and built-in motion sensors. Apple’s vice president of technology, Kevin Lynch, has also hinted that AirPods could be a source of additional health data in the future.

Anyhow, it is unclear when Apple will launch the AirPods with such features. Hopefully, it will take less than two years. We will update you when we will get more information about it. So stay tuned.

