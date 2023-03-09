Apple Watch Gets Chatbot with WatchGPT App – How to Get
OpenAI’s popular chatbot is getting famous day by day. Now, OpenAI’s hit chatbot has jumped to Apple Watch with a dedicated third-party app called watchGPT. The new app makes it possible to interact with ChatGPT directly on your wrist with Apple Watch. It also includes a complication if you want to add quick access to your watch face.
Along with getting ChatGPT responses on your wearable, watchGPT includes an option to quickly share them via text, email, and social media.
watchGPT features
- You can easily interact with ChatGPT from your Apple Watch
- You can also quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing
- It will share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email or social media
- Set the app as a complication for easy access
- It does not collect any data
- It is available in English, Dutch, French, and Spanish
How to get ChatGPT on Apple Watch
watchGPT is available now as a one-time $3.99/€ 4,99 purchase from the App Store.
Additionally, watchGPT developer Hidde van der Ploeg is planning to update the app with a lot of features. Currently, you can ask only one question, in the next update you’ll be able to have a whole conversation. Moreover, in the next update, complications should enable input directly. The new update will have the option to have vocal input by default.
We will get more details about the new features in the coming days. So stay tuned.
