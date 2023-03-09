Advertisement

OpenAI’s popular chatbot is getting famous day by day. Now, OpenAI’s hit chatbot has jumped to Apple Watch with a dedicated third-party app called watchGPT. The new app makes it possible to interact with ChatGPT directly on your wrist with Apple Watch. It also includes a complication if you want to add quick access to your watch face.

Advertisement

Apple Watch Gets Chatbot with WatchGPT App – How to Get

Along with getting ChatGPT responses on your wearable, watchGPT includes an option to quickly share them via text, email, and social media.

watchGPT features

You can easily interact with ChatGPT from your Apple Watch

You can also quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing

It will share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email or social media

Set the app as a complication for easy access

It does not collect any data

It is available in English, Dutch, French, and Spanish

How to get ChatGPT on Apple Watch

watchGPT is available now as a one-time $3.99/€ 4,99 purchase from the App Store.

Advertisement

Additionally, watchGPT developer Hidde van der Ploeg is planning to update the app with a lot of features. Currently, you can ask only one question, in the next update you’ll be able to have a whole conversation. Moreover, in the next update, complications should enable input directly. The new update will have the option to have vocal input by default.

We will get more details about the new features in the coming days. So stay tuned.

See Also: Omnichat unveils AI Chatbot integrated with ChatGPT, empowering chat commerce in multiple messaging platforms