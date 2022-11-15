AlfaMall offers zero percent markup on the world’s biggest shopping day AlfaMall offers ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ on the world’s biggest shopping day, 11.11

On the world’s biggest shopping day, 11.11, AlfaMall, Bank Alfalah’s e-commerce marketplace for customers and merchants, has pledged to a seamless user experience with its ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ feature. This will enable customers to avail zero percent markup and easy installments of up to 18 months.

AlfaMall’s ‘11.11 Sale’, customers and merchants can save big while purchasing a range of products by using Bank Alfalah debit and credit cards and avail same day delivery in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The promotion can also be availed on other banks’ debit and credit cards.

On this occasion, Mohammad Yahya Khan, Group Head, Digital Banking at Bank Alfalah commented:

“We at Bank Alfalah want to focus on creating innovative ways with flawless experience for customers and merchants. Ensuring the authenticity of what is offered on the app is fundamental to achieving brand loyalty with AlfaMall. We are excited to see the results of ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ feature, which is introduced for the first time in Pakistan on 11.11”

In a world where digital financing has grown exponentially, millions of consumers are now choosing the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ model as a more responsible way to manage the cost of their online and in-store purchases.

