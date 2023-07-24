Twitter Logo Will Soon Change To An ‘X’

Twitter’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk always wants to be in the headlines no matter what. Recently, Musk revealed that he is going to change the Twitter Logo soon. In a series of posts on his account, he told to make the change worldwide as soon as possible. Now, you must be wondering how will the new logo look like. Twitter is tipped to be changing its logo to an “X” and all the birds will be vanishing from the platform.

Twitter Logo To Be Changed Soon

Elon Musk stated:

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Musk recently come up with an image of a flickering “X”, and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, it was replied that the Twitter logo should have been changed a long time ago. In the same series of tweets, Musk also posted “Paint It Black,” before tossing a user poll to “Change default platform color to black. Let’s have a look at his Tweet:

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

It would not be wrong to say that Musk was once known for his innovative efforts through companies SpaceX and Tesla to launch rockets and build electric cars. However, now things have changed as he now makes headlines for his jokes and bizarre remarks on his personal Twitter account. Isn’t it? He often shares his conspiracy theories and gets into public disputes on the social media platform.

Musk revamped the site after attaining it for $44 billion in late October. He drastically cut staff and oversaw contentious policy changes which have led to regular service disruptions. However, it also affected his own reputation in the process. Reports claim that Twitter’s ad revenue is down 50% and cash flow is negative. Elon has also frequently warned that Twitter could be at risk of filing for bankruptcy.

