All We Know About Fortnite Summer Escape Event & Its Rewards

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jul 5, 2023
Fortnite Summer Escape

It’s summertime and the most popular game Fortnite is again back with a new event. Yes, you heard right! Whether it’s Christmas, spring, or summer, you can always mound on Epic Games celebrating with a major in-game event. Isn’t it? Summer 2023 is no distinct, as the Fortnite developers are following up the tradition with the Summer Escape event. Fortnite Summer Escape event is a two-week-long affair filled with quests, rewards, and all the beach vibes you can take.

The event is tipped to run for two weeks from July 4. Reports claim that the players can take special quests across the island. The amazing part is that they will get summer-themed rewards on completion. If you prefer getting a fresh look for the hottest season of the year, let’s dig into what you need to know about the Summer Escape event.

Everything We Know So Far About Fortnite Summer Escape Quests

The first group of challenges added to the game is the Quench Quests. They feature five tasks for players to take on.

Fortnite Quench quests

  • Gain 200 Shields (stage one of three) – 30,000 XP Reward
  • Damage opponents within 45 seconds of getting out of the water after swimming – 30,000 XP Reward
  • Swim distance at Sunswoon Lagon (75) – 30,000 XP Reward
  • Eat ice cream cones (five) – 30,000 XP Reward
  • Break slap barrels or slurp barrels (10) – 30,000 XP Reward

In addition to that, there are also unique 14 Days of Summer Bonus Quests. These quests will unlock some special cosmetic items for you to use. Let’s have a look:

Fortnite 14 Days of Summer bonus quests

  • Complete Summer Escape Quests (14)
  • Complete Summer Escape Quests (18)
  • Complete Summer Escape Quests (24)

Fortnite Summer Escape rewards

The summer escape rewards include a special Pickaxe, a Back Bling created to look like wings made of grass, a Glider that is just like a mosquito, and a special emote that witnesses your player drink from a coconut.

When Will The Event End?

Fortnite Summer Escape will end on July 18, 2023. The point worth mentioning here is that the time it ends is yet to be confirmed. There is a possibility that Epic may extend it past this date. We will for sure keep you updated if that ends up being the case. Stay tuned!

