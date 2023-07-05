All We Know About Fortnite Summer Escape Event & Its Rewards

It’s summertime and the most popular game Fortnite is again back with a new event. Yes, you heard right! Whether it’s Christmas, spring, or summer, you can always mound on Epic Games celebrating with a major in-game event. Isn’t it? Summer 2023 is no distinct, as the Fortnite developers are following up the tradition with the Summer Escape event. Fortnite Summer Escape event is a two-week-long affair filled with quests, rewards, and all the beach vibes you can take.

The event is tipped to run for two weeks from July 4. Reports claim that the players can take special quests across the island. The amazing part is that they will get summer-themed rewards on completion. If you prefer getting a fresh look for the hottest season of the year, let’s dig into what you need to know about the Summer Escape event.