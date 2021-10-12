Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 are Official- Soon will be Available in Pakistan

Amazfit has just unveiled three new models of its smartwatches. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 are the new addition to the family. All these watches share their core features, each has different strengths. One is the premium option, the other is the battery champ, the third one is thin and light. Let’s start with the most advanced of the three.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

The round chassis of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is made out of aircraft-grade aluminium alloy and weighs only 32g. It is capped with curved glass. There are two versions – Brown Leather (referring to the strap) with a light grey body and Infinite Black with a dark grey body and a black fluoroelastomer strap.

The Pro has a larger display than before, 1.45”. You can pick from over 150 watch faces and each face has a matching Always On Display version. The watch has two buttons, though the top one is actually a crown. You can use it to scroll through menus and longer notifications.

The watch can sync the health data that it tracks with Apple Health and Google Fit. It also works with popular apps like Strava, Relive, RunKeeper and others.

Check Also: Here’s how the HUAWEI Band 6 changes the game and becomes more than a band!

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro offers over 150 sports modes. It is 5 ATM water-resistant, so you can take it swimming. It is even able to track your heart rate while in the pool.

The watch has a microphone and a built-in speaker which allows you to answer calls. Battery life is 12 days with normal usage.

Amazfit GTR 3

The Amazfit GTR 3 also shares the aluminium body design of the Pro model, though the display is slightly smaller at 1.39”. The watch is available in Thunder Black and Moonlight Grey, both with silicone straps. This one has 100+ watch faces to choose from to customize the look, all with an Always On Display mode version.

The vanilla GTR 3 is more than just a cheaper version of the Pro. It has better battery life, lasting up to 21 days of typical usage or 10 days of heavy use. The watch also has a GPS receiver and can go on for 35 hours straight on a charge.

Amazfit GTS 3

The GTS series offers a rectangular screen that is more conducive to reading notifications and using the watch apps than round screens. This model gets a larger screen too – from 1.65” to 1.75”. The Amazfit GTS 3 is available in Graphite Black, Terra Rosa and Ivory White. The watch is super light at just 24.4g and is pretty thin too, 8.8 mm.

However, the battery life only matches the GTR 3 Pro at 12 days of typical and 6 days of heavy usage, 24 days with Battery Saver. Continuous GPS tracking will deplete the battery in 20 hours.

Note: The vanilla GTR 3 and the GTS 3 lack a loudspeaker, so they can’t handle voice calls. Also, there is no built-in music storage for those two.

Pricing and Availability

The three watches launch today and will be available in the US, the UK, Italy, Spain, France and China first. However, it will be available in Pakistan by the end of next month. Now let’s talk pricing. The GTR 3 Pro will be $230, while the vanilla GTR 3 and the GTS 3 cost the same – $180.